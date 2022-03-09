Congress Alleges 'BJP Expert In Uttarakhand'; Adds 'will Try To Form Govt Via Guv & Money'

As P-Marq exit poll predict a BJP victory in Uttarakhand, Congress on Tuesday, has alleged that the saffron party is planning to achieve a majority in small states by using the powers of the Governor and money. Senior Congress observer Mohan Prakash claimed that BJP's 'expert' had arrived in Uttarakhand to do the same in the hilly state. Uttarakhand's 70-seat Assembly went to polls on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Congress: 'BJP expert in Uttarakhand'

"BJP has tried to achieve a majority in small states by using the powers of the Governor and by spending money. They are planning to do the same in Uttarakhand. Their expert has already arrived here," said Mohan Prakash, Senior Congress observer AICC in Uttarakhand. Congress has sent observers to Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab to keep MLAs in check, fearing poaching.

Dehradun | BJP has tried to achieve majority in small states by using the powers of the Governor and by spending money. They are planning to do the same in Uttarakhand. Their expert has already arrived here: Mohan Prakash, Senior Congress observer AICC in Uttarakhand (08.03) pic.twitter.com/ONgvZEMrbW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2022

P-Marq exit polls

On Monday, P-Marq exit polls projected that BJP will win 35-39 seats defeating Congress which is projected to win 23-34 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. AAP, making its debut in the hilly state, is projected to win 0-3 seats. Others (BSP, UKD, Independent etc) are projected to win 0-3 seats.

With BJP set to be the single-largest party, the saffron party is projected to win 39.8% of the votes, while Congress is projected to win 38.4% of the votes. Furthermore, AAP is projected to win 12.1% of the votes, making its presence felt in the hilly state. Others (BSP, UKD, Independent etc) are projected to win 9.7% of the votes.

Poll scenario & 2017 results

Ahead of the polls, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election.

In 2017, Congress lost to BJP which won 57 seats and 46.5% of votes ushering Trivendra Singh Rawat's maiden CM term. The grand old party was reduced to mere 11 seats and 33.5% of votes. To rub salt to wounds, then-CM Harish Rawat lost from the two seats (Haridwar Rural and Kichha) he contested on.