Election Commission Team To Visit Uttarakhand On Dec 23 To Assess Poll Preparations

Election Commission chief Sushil Chandra will visit Uttarakhand with a team from the Election Commission of India for a two-day tour ahead of the state assembly elections in February 2022, reported news agency ANI. According to reports, the Chief Election Commissioner will start his visit on Wednesday, December 23, and will assess poll preparations.

The Chief Election Officer (CEO) will meet with the police nodal officer, the enforcement department, and political party leaders as part of his three-day tour, following which he will meet with election icons, district election officials, and police superintendents, said reports. Later, he will meet with representatives from the state administration, including the home secretary, chief secretary, Director General of Police, and others, to discuss election preparations.

Election Commission Chief Sushil Chandra to visit Goa

Election Commission of India chief Sushil Chandra and a team is also scheduled to travel to Goa for a three-day visit ahead of the state assembly elections from December 20. "The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will today visit Goa on three-day from December 20 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections, due in February 2022," Chief Electoral Officer, Goa Kunal Singh told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey will accompany Sushil Chandra. The 13-member team will also include three Deputy Election Commissioners, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, T Sreekanth, and Nitesh Vyas, as well as Director-General Sheyphali B Sharan, director, secretary, undersecretary, and joint secretary, who will come in batches starting Monday. The delegation is expected to accompany Sushil Chandra during the Uttarakhand tour as well.

Several significant themes will be discussed during the meetings, according to reports, with political parties hoping to bring up the issue of job scams before the CEC. In the meanwhile, Chandra is expected to speak to the media before finishing his tour to poll-bound Goa.

Uttarakhand polls 2022

The election for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly is set for early 2022. The BJP won 57 assembly seats, the Congress 11 seats, while the remaining seats were won by others in the 2017 elections.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI/RepresentativeImage