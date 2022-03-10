Khatima Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 Live: CM Dhami Trailing Congress' Bhuwan Kapri

The sitting Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami is currently trailing in his constituency Khatima. According to the latest update, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Indian National Congress has a lead of 2287 votes over incumbent CM Pushkar Dhami.

Dhami has managed to get 17,071 votes according to the latest update whereas Kapri has 19,358 votes so far.

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) - 17,071

Bhuwan Chandra Kapri (INC) - 19,358

Sawinder Singh Kaler (AAP) - 246

Ramesh Singh (BSP) - 362

Khatima constituency everything you need to know

Republic TV brings you the latest and the fastest updates of the Khatima constituency. The counting of votes of the Uttarakhand Election 2022 is currently underway under the supervision of officers appointed by the Election Commission. As per latest update, the BJP CM is trailing in Khatima constituency. The decisive fight in this constituency is between candidates of BJP and Congress.

Voting for the Khatima constituency along with Uttarakhand happened in a single-phase election on February 14. Due to the high anti-incumbency factor in the state, no political party has been able to retain power for consecutive terms since the formation of the state in 2000.

Total of 632 candidates contested across the state's 70 constituencies in 13 districts. While more than 82 lakh voters locked their votes in the EVM and chose their representatives for the 70-member state Assembly, a total of 11,447 polling booths were installed across the state.

A total of 8 candidates are contesting the elections, seven of them are representing a party whereas 1 is fighting individually. Along with Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, the candidates who fought the elections from Khatima are Ramesh Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Asif Miyan from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Rajesh from Bharatiya Subhash Sena, Vijay Pal from Samajwadi Party, Sawinderjeet Singh Kaler from Aam Aadmi Party and Baburam is contesting Independently.

Voter turnout in Uttarakhand which went to polls on February 14 was 65.37%, the Election Commission said. The final voter turnout figures in the state were released by the EC on Wednesday after the addition of data from the polling parties deployed in remote areas of the state.