Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stepped up the attack against Congress in Uttarakhand ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state. While addressing an event in the poll-bound state, PM Modi accused the previous Congress governments of dragging their feet to implement development policies and forcing natives of the state to migrate from villages.

In a scathing attack, PM Narendra Modi stated that the Congress at the centre as well delayed the development projects over decades and deprived people in villages of resources. PM made the remarks while laying foundation stones of new projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore at Haldwani, including the Rs 5,747 crore multi-purpose Lakhwar project.

According to Modi, the Lakhwar project was conceived in 1974 and took approximately 46 years to complete.

"Wasn't it wicked of those in power before us to postpone the project?" During a campaign rally at the MB Inter College ground in Haldwani, he asked a cheering mob, "Would you forget their sin?"

PM Modi inaugurates 17 projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore

Modi launched construction on 17 projects worth Rs 14,127 crore and inaugurated six projects worth Rs 3,420 crore in the state. Three parts of the Char Dham all-weather road have been enlarged, as well as the Nagina-Kashipur National Highway, the Suring Gad hydel project, and sewage works under the Namami Gange Programme in Nainital have been done under BJP regime, PM apprised.

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, PM Modi also laid the foundation for a Rs 500 crore AIIMS satellite centre in Kumaon, a four-lane road between Moradabad and Kashipur, increased road connectivity with Nepal, and an Aroma Park in Kashipur. Besides other development projects is the Lakhwar multi-purpose project. This project is expected to generate 300 megawatts of power. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi would benefit from the 330 million cubic metres of water in its reservoir, which will be used for agricultural and drinking water.

The BJP has ramped up their poll campaign in the state, as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has been addressing several events. PM Modi was in the state for the second time this month. He had inaugurated projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun during his last visit to Uttarakhand on December 4. He also addressed a rally while campaigning for BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI