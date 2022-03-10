Quick links:
"Thanks to the people of Uttarakhand for giving BJP a chance to serve again. Devbhoomi has reposed its unwavering faith in the development works and public welfare policies of the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi Ji. Congratulations to Shri Pushkar Dhami, Madan Kaushik and workers of Uttarakhand BJP," Union Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
भाजपा को पुनः सेवा का मौका देने के लिए उत्तराखंड की जनता का आभार।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2022
देवभूमि ने पीएम @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाली भाजपा सरकार के विकास कार्यों और लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों पर अपना अटूट विश्वास जताया है।
श्री @pushkardhami, श्री @madankaushikbjp व @BJP4UK के कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई।
BJP's Savita Kapoor has defeated the closest Congress candidate Suryakant Dhasmana by 20,938 votes in Dehradun Cantt.
The Assembly poll results on Thursday brought gloom for several political heavyweights, including two current and five former chief ministers, who lost the electoral battle from their respective seats.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the polls from the seats they held respectively.
A similar fate awaited former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Singh Rawat and former Punjab chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.
Even though BJP leader Dhami has lost the electoral battle, his party is heading for a victory in Uttarakhand.
In Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to sweep the polls, three former chief ministers -- Badal, Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal -- lost the election from their respective pocket boroughs.
Chief Minister Channi lost the poll battle from both Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal also lost the election to his AAP rival.
Most of the current and former ministers of the Punjab government lost the poll battle to the AAP candidates.
In Goa, former chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee Churchill Alemao lost the election from Benaulim to the AAP nominee.
Both the deputy chief ministers lost the poll contest to their Congress rivals, though their party, BJP, is on the course to emerge as the single-largest political formation in the coastal state.
Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar was defeated by Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate Digambar Kamat, while another Deputy Chief Minister, Chandrakant Kavlekar, lost to Congress candidate Altone D'Costa from Quepem.
The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur Assembly polls is going on amid tight security arrangements.
"BJP is forming govt with 2/3 majority. New records are being made since PM Modi became PM. I am thankful to party and central leadership for giving an opportunity to a person like me of a humble background," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 47 seats, while Congress is leading on 19 seats.
"I thank the people of Uttarakhand, people have trusted the double engine government running under the leadership of Modi ji," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
BJP will form govt in 4 states. It's very clear that in 2024 there will be a BJP govt once again under the leadership of PM Modi and PM Modi's dream of 'New India' will be fulfilled. I am confident that we will return to power in Karnataka in 2023: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost to Congress’s Bhuvan Kapri from Khatima, is likely to remain at top position, according to sources.
We will continue to fulfil the role of the Opposition in the state, says Uttarakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat after Congress debacle in the Uttarakhand assembly elections.
Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, the Chief Minister candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party in Uttarakhand, has lost from the Gangotri seat by an emerging third. BJP's Suresh Chauhan won the seat by defeating his closest Congress candidate by a margin of 7,637.
In a massive development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost to Congress’ Bhuvan Kapri from Khatima.
Congress' Sumit Hridayesh has defeated the closest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr Jogender Pal Singh Rautela by 7,814 votes in Haridwar.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 49 seats, while Congress is leading on 17 seats.
"Only a formal announcement of my electoral defeat from the Lalkuan assembly constituency is pending. I apologize to the people of the Lalkuan area, which also includes all areas of Bindukhatta and Bareilly Road, that I have not been able to earn their trust and I have lost the opportunity to fulfil the election promises I made to them, in a very short time. You tried to extend a hand of affection towards me. I find myself in your outstretched hand," Harish Rawat Kooed.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Suresh Gariya is leading by 4,010 votes in Kapkot. Congress' Lalit Farswan is second.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijavargiya on Thursday said that the party's performance in the state's polls was anticipated, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the promises he made to the people of the state.
The BJP National General Secretary added that the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami resolved the issues of people in the last six months.
Talking to ANI, he said, "We already knew that we will form the government as PM Modi fulfilled all the promises he made to the people of Uttarakhand and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too resolved issues of the people in the last six months."
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably crossed the majority mark in early trends and now leads on 44 seats in
Uttarakhand Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission Data by 1 pm.
The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday.
The counting started at 8 am and all the results would be declared later in the day.
The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.
Some exit polls have also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.
Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes has begun today.
After losing, Harish Rawat apologised to the people of Lalkuan for not being able to earn their trust.
"I have lost the opportunity to fulfill the election promises I made to them. Many congratulations to him (BJP candidate) and my best wishes for the future," he said.
Satpal Maharaj, tourism minister in the Dhami government, is leading from Chaubattakhal seat by 4,431 votes. He is followed by Congress' Keshar Singh.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 42 seats, while Congress is leading on 24 seats.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is still trailing from the Khatima seat. He is behind Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 5,180 votes.
Republic Poll of Polls for Uttarakhand projected a clear win for Bharatiya Janata Party.
BJP currently leading on 41 seats
The ruling BJP secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand on Thursday with its candidates ahead in 46 assembly seats while the main opposition Congress was leading in 21 seats, according to the latest poll trends available.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was, however, trailing behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress in Khatima by 1068 votes, the Election Commission said.
Dhami faces the challenge of bucking the trend of incumbent chief ministers losing in Uttarakhand.
The BSP is leading on one seat and Independents on two, the Election Commission said.
The BJP's vote share so far is 43.9 per cent while that of Congress is 39.3 per cent.
The BJP is all set for a second consecutive term in office this time, something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.
Prominent candidates trailing in their respective seats included Congress veteran Harish Rawat, who was behind Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP by 12048 votes in Lalkuan and Subodh Uniyal of the BJP, who was trailing behind Om Gopal Rawat of the Congress in Narendra Nagar by 231 votes.
Yashpal Arya, who had returned to the Congress fold from the BJP ahead of the polls is leading over BJP's Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur by 3076 votes.
Pritam Singh of the Congress is leading in Chakrata by 6,657 votes against Ramsharan Nautiyal of the BJP.
PCC president Ganesh Godiyal is leading over BJP's Dhan Singh Rawat on Srinagar Garhwal seat and BJP president Madan Kaushik is leading over Congress's Satpal Brahmachari in Haridwar by 1,413 votes.
Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain Rawat is also trailing behind BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat by 5,466 votes in Lansdowne.
However, Harish Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat is leading in Haridwar rural seat against BJP's Yatishwaranand.
Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback. (PTI)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is still trailing from the Khatima seat. He is behind Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 4,000 votes.
Sweets (Laddoos) being prepared for distribution among people by elated BJP workers & supporters in Mumbai after the party recorded a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
Sweets (Laddoos) being prepared for distribution among people by elated BJP workers & supporters in Mumbai after the party recorded a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa & Manipur#AssemblyElections2022 pic.twitter.com/mRdgdhpUrF— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat has been defeated by BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht from the Lalkuan seat by a margin of over 14,000 votes.
Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading on 41 seats. However, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing from the Khatima seat by over 2,000 votes.
The Union Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that the party's performance in the state polls was on the expected lines, saying that the people endorsed works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the welfare of the people.
Talking to ANI, Joshi said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Dhami, we gave welfare policies to the people of Uttarakhand and have got expected results."
"The result was on expected lines. I want to thank the people and the BJP workers for this result," he added.
The BJP comfortably crossed the majority mark in the early trends and now leads on 43 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission Data at 12 PM.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandan Ram Dass is leading by 8,777 votes in Bageshwar. Congress' Ranjeet Das second.
The Election Commission on Thursday lifted the ban on victory processions during the counting of votes and declaration of results in the five states where elections were held recently.
In a statement, the poll panel said keeping in mind the current status of COVID-19 in these states, it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession."