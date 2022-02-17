Uttarakhand Election Sees Women Outnumbering Men In Vote Percentage; Results On March 10

In the recently concluded, Uttarakhand election on Monday, February 14, data about voters was made public by the State Chief Electrol Officer. In the majority of States, men outnumber women in terms of voting participation but in Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, women voters have outnumbered men by 4.60 per cent. The total vote per cent of the state was 65.37 per cent out of which 67.20 of women came out to vote whereas 62.60 per cent of men voted for their candidate.

In this election pink polling or popularly known as 'Sakhi' polling booths debuted in Uttarakhand after successfully operating in Delhi and other states. Pink polling booths are polling centres completely operated by women. A total of 101 polling booths were organised in the Himalayan state.

As per the data, released by State Electrol Officer 81,72,173 general voters and 94,471 service voters participated in the voting process for the state assembly. Service voter is a facility provided by the Election Commission of India where those guarding our borders can take part in the electoral process by nominating someone to vote for them. A total of 53,42,462 voters exercised their vote out of the general electorate, which is 65.37 per cent of the total electorate.

Voter turnout of this election as compared to the previous state election was less than 0.19 per cent. 65.56 per cent of voting was done previously, the voting percentage of women was 68.72 and that of men was 61.11 per cent in Assembly elections of 2017.

Voting in other states

Voters of 55 constituencies voted in Uttar Pradesh for the second phase whereas in Goa's single-phase election voters of all 40 constituencies came out to vote. 586 candidates of Uttar Pradesh and 301 candidates of Goa were contesting from their respective constituencies on February 14. Goa recorded 75.2% of voting which was the highest voter turnout amongst the three states on February 14. Uttar Pradesh recorded over 60 per cent of voters in the second phase. The remaining constituencies of UP will come out to vote on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with results of four states namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.