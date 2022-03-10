Uttarakhand Elections: After BJP's Win, CM Dhami Vows To Fulfil Uniform Civil Code Promise

Though the ruling BJP were in for a celebration on Thursday as the party emerged victorious in 4 out of 5 states wherein assembly elections were held, the party did face a minor setback in Uttarakhand as incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami faced defeat at the hands of Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from the Khatima constituency. The Congress leader defeated the incumbent CM by a margin of 6,951 votes. According to the latest update, Dhami managed to garner 40,675 votes while Kapri gained 47,626 votes. Dhami was likely to be BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was eyeing a full five-year term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development.

Shortly after the party scripted triumph in the state, Dhami vowed to constitute a high-level committee in a bid to implement the Uniform Civil Code. He said, "We will form a high-level committee after forming the govt to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The committee will prepare a draft and we will implement it in Uttarakhand as we've promised to the people of the state."

We will form a high-level committee after forming the govt to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The committee will prepare a draft and we will implement it in Uttarakhand as we've promised to the people of the state: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/zikpnz1gIp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

While addressing a press conference at the BJP office after the announcement of Uttarakhand poll results, Dhami expressed his gratitude to the people for giving the party a two-thirds majority. He said, "I want to thank the people for giving the party a two-thirds majority. I went repeatedly in their midst to tell them about the work done in road and health sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Furthermore, the ruling BJP is all set to return for a second consecutive term in office, as it leads in 37 out of the total 70 seats, according to the latest trends. According to sources, Dhami is likely to remain the Chief Minister, even after his defeat.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijavargiya noted that the party's performance in the state polls was anticipated, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the promises he made to the people of the state. He said, "We already knew that we will form the government as PM Modi fulfilled all the promises he made to the people of Uttarakhand and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too resolved issues of the people in the last six months."

Image: PTI