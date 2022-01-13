As the Uttarakhand polls draw closer, sources told Republic TV that the ruling BJP is likely to deny a ticket to 18-23 sitting MLAs. At present, the saffron party has 53 legislators in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Reportedly, the party's election committee has conducted a survey of all MLAs and taken the feedback from the people in their respective constituencies. Moreover, BJP president JP Nadda is aware of the situation in all 70 seats and the performance of each party MLA, sources revealed.

Those MLAs whose performance has not been deemed satisfactory will face the axe this time, sources added. Additionally, speculation is rife that BJP might release the full list of candidates for the Uttarakhand elections before January 22. In the state's brief history so far, neither BJP nor Congress has been able to win a second consecutive term in power.

Uttarakhand elections

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9th March, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

AAP has tried to make inroads in the state in the last few months with a mass outreach campaign titled 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal', increasing online presence besides regular visits by high-profile leaders such as Manish Sisodia. However, non-BJP and non-Congress parties have failed to make any gains in Uttarakhand so far which is evident from the failure of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, SP and BSP. While AAP has declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress is yet to confirm whether Harish Rawat will be projected as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 82,38,187 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 11,647. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.