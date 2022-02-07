Uttarakhand Elections: Rimi Sen Joins Congress, To Be Part Of Party's Star Campaigners

Bollywood Actor Rimi Sen on Monday defected from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress ahead of forthcoming Assembly elections. The actor was inducted into the Congress by former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, who took to Twitter and informed that the actress who has worked in many film industries has joined the Congress ahead of the polls and will be among the star campaigners for the party in the elections.



The announcement comes just a week ahead of the Uttarakhand elections. In a Twitter post, the senior Congress leader who is heading the party in the forthcoming polls informed about the Hungama fame actor’s induction in the party. In a short video, shared alongside, he said that Rimi Sen who was a former BJP politician has now switched camp and joined the Indian National Congress to promote the party in Uttarakhand.

Bollywood Actor Rimi Sen joins Congress ahead of Uttarakhand elections

He added that the “BJP’s star campaigner had now joined Congress and she will further accelerate change in the state. Rimi Sen had earlier joined BJP in 2017 and was named as the saffron party’s star campaigner. Sen is known for her prominent work in several Bollywood movies like Hungama, Golmal, Baghban, Dhoom etc.

Earlier in the day, Rawat had participated in the programme organised at Motahaldu, Jaipur Khima of 56 Lalkuan Assembly constituency and appealed to the people of the area to make him victorious by casting their vote in the Congress' favour.

Senior Congress leaders Shri Harishchandra Durgapal and Harendra Bora, among other senior party leaders and activists, were present along with Rawat.

Earlier, PM Modi had lashed out at the Congress party while addressing a virtual rally in the state. PM Modi urged the people to retain CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government in the coming term as the Congress had always put ‘double breaks’ on the development of the state and had treated ‘Devbhoomi like an ATM.'

In a scathing attack, PM Modi asserted that “the previous Congress governments have treated the naturally enriched state as their ATMs, they just wanted to fill their pockets, anytime they felt like to.”

(Image: @harishrawatcmuk/Twitter)