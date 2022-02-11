Uttarakhand Polls: Rajnath Singh Says Cong Fears Factionalism; 'They've Accepted Defeat'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stepped up the attack against the Congress in Uttarakhand on Friday and claimed that the Congress party fears factionalism and internal rifts, thus the party is refraining from naming the Chief Ministerial candidate in the state.

Raksha Mantri’s attack on the opposition comes three days ahead of the poll date. While campaigning in Uttarakhand’s Narendranagar, he exuded BJP will win with a thumping majority and lashed at Congress claiming that they have already accepted their defeat.

"Congress is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand as it has already accepted its defeat. Congress leaders are fighting among themselves for the chief minister's post, whereas BJP is a disciplined party. Congress is scared that if the chief ministerial candidate is announced, the party will be left into particles," Singh said.

Without mincing his word he alleged that Congress has no direction as the party is not connected with its roots and heritage. Slamming opposition for questioning the formation of the Ram Mandir, Union Minister said, "Congress leaders ask what will happen by constructing the temple? What they probably do not know is that we want to preserve India's heritage. The one who is cut off from his roots and heritage becomes like a cut kite and gets no place anywhere."

'We don't do politics by lying'

Heaping praise on the work done by PM Modi-led the central government, BJP leader added that the saffron party is committed to fulfilling the promises made by them and they want to take the country upwards. "We do not do politics by lying to the public. We have done what we have said whether it is article 370 or Ram Temple. We not only work for development, but also to keep our cultural heritage alive. There is no allegation of corruption against us," the saffron party leader stated.

In another jibe thrown at Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi, he denounced him for questioning national security, during his address in the parliament. Retorting to his’ government’s foreign policies bringing China-Pakistan together,’ he said,"I want to tell Rahulji that you should do politics, but politics should not be done in the name of the security of the country. The whole country should be seen standing united."

