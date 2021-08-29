13 Years Of ‘Rock On!!’: Abhishek Kapoor, Actors Commemorate Release Of Cult Hit

Rock On!! completed 13 glorious years on Sunday, and the film’s actors and director took to social media to mark the occasion. Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, Farhan Akhtar and director Abhishek Kapoor paid tribute to the film. Farhan Akhtar made his acting debut in the 2008 musical drama film and has acted in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Toofaan and others ever since.

Rock On!! celebrates 13 years

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram account to share a story of some digital art of Rock On!! The image represents the four band members and the name of the band, Magik can be seen on the drum. The caption on the picture reads, "Celebrating 13 years of Rock On!!" Akhtar also sang some songs in the film, apart from just acting it in. He lent his voice to Pichle Saat Dinon Mein, Tum Ho Toh and Rock On!!

The director of the film, Abhishek Kapoor also shared a post on the occasion of Rock On!! completing 13 years. Kapoor posted pictures of some of the key events that took place in the film. He added a caption, "Hum honge lights hongi, ek huge audience hogi.. aur hogi music, jiske har beat mein, har note mein zindagi hogi," which is a dialogue from the film.

Luke Kenny also turned to Instagram to share a special picture and caption on the film's anniversary. He thanked everyone for their ‘Magikal love’ and wrote, "13 years of #RockOn!! The rock n roll continues. Thank you for all the Magikal love and affection." The actor accompanied the caption with some digital art of the much-loved band.

Arjun Rampal also shared the same image as Luke Kenny and mentioned that it did not feel like any time had passed. Rampal wrote in the caption, "13 saal ho gaye, yadein aaj bhi bilkul ताज़ी hain. A film that changed so many lives, including mine and touched millions of hearts. Adi, KD aur Rob loved the Magik." Om Shanti Om actor also tagged each cast member and the director and wrote something special for each of them. He wrote, "@faroutakhtar for just being himself a rock and one of the greatest guys I know. @purab_kohli for the banter, madness and sensitivity. @ritesh_sid for being the most solid producer and friend @luke_kenny_live for all the knowledge and loads of laughs. @shahanagoswami for being the best wife ever, love you Debbie. @prachidesai for making Adi come back to the band. #JasonWest for the path-breaking imagery. @remodsouza for the concerts @shankar.mahadevan @ehsaan @loymendonsaofficial for the timeless music @deepa_bhatia for the seamless edit. The whole crew and cast. And finally IFFI, Indian Panorama and the Indian Government's Directorate of Film festivals for the proudest moment."

(Image Credits: GattuKapoor-Instagram)