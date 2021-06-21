2 Years Of 'Kabir Singh'; Kartik Aaryan To Make His 'brawl' Debut: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 21, 2021. From Shahid Kapoor celebrating 2 years of Kabir Singh to Kartik Aaryan announcing his latest project, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Bollywood News

Shahid Kapoor celebrates 2 years of Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor celebrated the two-year completion of Kabir Singh through a couple of reels posted on his social media handle. Taking to Instagram reels Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a dark outfit and sported long hair along with his beard. The actor resembled his Kabir Singh look from two years ago and thus fans loved his style. The reel plays along to the signature tune of Kabir Singh as Shahid poses and shows off his style throughout the video.

International Yoga Day 2021

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe on 21 June. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, various celebrities of Bollywood took to their social media handles to celebrate the occasion. Actors like Suniel Shetty, Neetu Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, South Indian actress Anushka Shetty and Malaika Arora also celebrated International Yoga Day.

Kartik Aaryan's latest

Actor Kartik Aaryan was teasing fans with intriguing posters and videos from his upcoming venture. While he had not revealed details about it, he took to his social media handle and broke the big news about his next outing with Brawl Stars on Sunday. In his caption, he wrote, "Ab Main Bhi Brawl Star. Watch me take on the Brawl Universe! Tell me what you think? Alag Sa Action." In the new video, Kartik is seen fighting his enemies as he dips his feet in the world of action.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos on International Yoga Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan dug out an old picture from one of her holidays in the past on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021. She stunned in a white and pink polka dot bikini by the beach as she left her hair open. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Happy International Yoga Day. Free your mind".

Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan's rumors

Television actor Avika Gor recently spoke about her friendship with former co-star Manish Raisinghan. Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan worked together on Sasural Simar Ka, and she said in an interview that at one point, there was a rumor that they had a secret child. She added that Manish is 18 years older than her and has been one of her closest friends till now.

IMAGE - SHAHID KAPOOR, KARTIK AARYAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.