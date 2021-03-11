'3 Idiots' Shooting Locations: Know Where The Blockbuster Kareena Starrer Was Filmed

Director Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 release 3 Idiots, starring R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya in lead roles received rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike. The film follows the story of three friends who are pursuing engineering but have different dreams to follow. While its intriguing plot impressed viewers, it was also 3 Idiots shooting locations that made the movie worth watching. Read on to know where the hit film was filmed.

Where was 3 Idiots filmed?

The college where the three stars of the film are studying, The Imperial College of Engineering in the movie, is the Indian Institute Of Management, Bangalore (IIMB). The entire movie is based on the trio, Farhan, Rancho and Raju's journey while they study at the college. Most of the segments in the film are shot on the campus and in the classrooms of the institute.

There's a part in the movie when Raju decides to give up on his life after he gets caught by his principal. The latter threatens him to leave the college or else he will send the rustication letter to Raju's house. After Raju jumps off from his cabin, his friends rush him to the hospital. The place where Raju is admitted is the Fortis Hospital in Noida.

After Farhan and Raju realise that Chatur has seen Rancho, the trio escapes to meet him in his house. The person who had adopted Rancho lives in Shimla and they go to meet him in his palace. After reaching there, they learn that Rancho has shifted to Ladakh, where he runs his own school.

Most of the segments in the latter part of the 3 Idiots movie are filmed in Leh Ladakh. The school that's shown in the movie is also located in Leh. It's the Druk Padma Karpo School which is shown in the movie. The walls of the school have the iconic picture of the three stars while flaunting their backs.

When Priya finds Rancho, she runs and hugs him at the Pangong lake in Leh. The movie has various glimpses of this lake. Even as of today, Kareena Kapoor Khan's yellow scooter is kept there and tourists click photos while seated on it.

(Source: All pics snips from YouTube)

