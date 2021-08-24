42 Years Of 'Kaala Patthar': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His First Job In Coal Mines

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrates the 42nd anniversary of his movie Kaala Patthar. Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared that he once worked at a coal mine during his younger days. Kaala Patthar was released back in 1979 and since achieved cult status and is considered a classic in Hindi cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls working at a coal mine

Amitabh Bachchan took his Instagram and shared stills from his movie Kaala Patthar as the film completed 42 years. As the actor shared the photo, he also revealed he worked at coal mines before he ventured into acting. Bachchan wrote that many of the scenes from Kaala Patthar were actually inspired by his working experience in coal mines. The actor wrote, "42 years of KALA PATTHAR .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company, my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol."

Kaala Patthar was based on the Chasnala mining disaster and is the fourth collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and director Yash Chopra, which succeeded the films Deewaar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976) and Trishul (1978). The movie was a critical success and won several Filmfare Awards.

Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan took his social media handles and shared the first glimpse of the title track of his upcoming movie Chehre. In a black and white montage layered with stunning VFX, Bachchan recites a stirring poem written by Rumi Jafry with the powerful punchline, "Jism chale jayenge, zinda rahenge chehre.'' Chehre is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jafry. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The story revolves around an 80-year-old man with a penchant for a real-life game with his group of friends. They conduct a mock trial and decide if justice has been served, if not they make sure justice has been served. The movie was initially scheduled to release on July 17, 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The movie will now be released in theatres on August 27, 2021.

Image Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram