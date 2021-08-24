Last Updated:

42 Years Of 'Kaala Patthar': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His First Job In Coal Mines

Kaala Patthar was released back in 1979 and since achieved cult status and is considered a classic in Hindi cinema.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
amitabh bachchan

Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram


Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrates the 42nd anniversary of his movie Kaala Patthar. Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared that he once worked at a coal mine during his younger days. Kaala Patthar was released back in 1979 and since achieved cult status and is considered a classic in Hindi cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls working at a coal mine

Amitabh Bachchan took his Instagram and shared stills from his movie Kaala Patthar as the film completed 42 years. As the actor shared the photo, he also revealed he worked at coal mines before he ventured into acting. Bachchan wrote that many of the scenes from Kaala Patthar were actually inspired by his working experience in coal mines. The actor wrote, "42 years of KALA PATTHAR .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company, my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol."

READ | Amitabh Bachchan recalls filming 'Khuda Gawah' in Afghanistan, calls it 'memorable trip'

Kaala Patthar was based on the Chasnala mining disaster and is the fourth collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and director Yash Chopra, which succeeded the films Deewaar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976) and Trishul (1978). The movie was a critical success and won several Filmfare Awards. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan shares words of wisdom with monochrome throwback pic from younger days

Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan took his social media handles and shared the first glimpse of the title track of his upcoming movie Chehre. In a black and white montage layered with stunning VFX, Bachchan recites a stirring poem written by Rumi Jafry with the powerful punchline, "Jism chale jayenge, zinda rahenge chehre.'' Chehre is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jafry. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The story revolves around an 80-year-old man with a penchant for a real-life game with his group of friends. They conduct a mock trial and decide if justice has been served, if not they make sure justice has been served. The movie was initially scheduled to release on July 17, 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The movie will now be released in theatres on August 27, 2021.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan croons again for upcoming film 'Chehre', recites Rumi Jafry's poem

Image Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

READ | Abhishek Bachchan injures hand, dad Amitabh & sister Shweta visit him at Lilavati Hospital

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND