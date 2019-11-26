5 Richa Chadha Looks That She Sported At Events And Wowed The Audience

Actor Richa Chadha has often been praised for her acting skills. Her recent movie, Section 375 has hit the screens on September 13 and the audience’s reaction towards it has been good if social media is to be looked at. Besides her performance in the movie, Richa has also been praised for her fashion sense. The actor especially looked stunning during the promotions of Section 375.

Here are 5 stunning outfits sported by Richa Chadha recently

1. For the HT Tourism Conclave Richa Chadha was seen in a greyish-nude gown by designer Supria Munjal. It had a long slit on one side and ruffles on the right sleeve. She looked ultra-glamorous in the outfit which was paired with magenta sandals. She accessorized her dress with silver chandelier earrings. She had done up her face with simple shades, smoky eyes, and side-parted hair. (Image courtesy: Richa Chadha from Instagram)

2. In a press interview for Section 375, Richa Chadha was seen sporting an orange and blue dress with a beige belt. The Zara dress had a rustic yet elegant look to it. Richa had kept her hair down and had natural makeup on. She paired her outfit with brown heels from Mango. (Image courtesy: Richa Chadha from Instagram)

3. In a promotional event for Section 375 actor, Richa Chadha was sporting a Tommy Hilfiger white shirt pairing it with a beige skirt from Marks and Spencers. She accessorized her outfit with nude pumps from Louboutin and a white scarf. Richa had done up her hair in a low ponytail. She had put on basic makeup with maroon highlighted lips. (Image courtesy: Richa Chadha from Instagram)

4. In another event related to the movie Section 375, Richa Chadha was seen in a pink pantsuit designed by Kashmiraa. Her hair was kept down in a simple straight look. She accessorized her outfit with a layered necklace and maroon shoes by Dyuti Bansal. She again sported a natural makeup look, but with light smoky eyes. (Image courtesy: Richa Chadha from Instagram)

5. For the ROAR event in Mumbai, Richa Chadha was seen in a white and blue printed pantsuit with a lilac top inside. She had her hair up in a high ponytail with loose tresses adorning her face. Richa had natural makeup on. Her Jolie outfit was paired with golden hoops from Rejuvenate Jewels and blue heels. (Image courtesy: Richa Chadha from Instagram)

Richa Chadha’s upcoming movies

Richa Chadha is celebrating the success of the recent movie Section 375 in which she had acted alongside Akshaye Khanna. In this courtroom drama, Richa was seen in the role of a lawyer defending a rape victim. She will next be seen in Ghoomketu which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Richa Chadha will also be seen in Shakeela, Ishq Tajamahal, and Panga.

