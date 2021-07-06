52nd IFFI To Be Held From Nov 20-28 In Goa, Union Min Prakash Javadekar Unveils Poster

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday, July 5 released the regulations and poster for the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). This year the festival will be organized from November 20 to 28 in Goa. International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is reckoned as one of Asia's oldest and India's biggest international film festivals.

52nd IFFI to be held in November in Goa

An official release said that the 52nd edition of IFFI will be held in a hybrid format considering the success of the 51st edition in January 2021. The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), in collaboration with the Goa government and the Indian film industry. IFFI is recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and unveiled the new poster. “Released poster for 52nd International Film Festival of India 2021 along with a booklet on @IFFIGoa regulations,” he tweeted.

Released poster for 52nd International Film Festival of India 2021 along with a booklet on @IFFIGoa regulations.#IFFI#IFFI52 pic.twitter.com/Igw8MlwGnb — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 5, 2021

Every year, the festival is known to celebrate and honour some of the finest cinematic works. It is also known to showcase a bouquet of the best films from India and around the world. The call for entries for participation in the competitive section of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India will remain open till Aug 31, 2021.



On the occasion of the birth centenary of the maestro of Indian cinema Satyajit Ray, the Directorate of Films Festivals will pay a tribute through a Special Retrospective at the IFFI. Also, in recognition of the auteur's legacy, the "Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema" has been instituted from this year to be given at the IFFI every year starting from this year. Since 1952, the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of I&B has organised 51 editions of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) both competitive and non-competitive. The 52nd edition of the festival which includes a competition for feature films by Directors from all the Continents will be held in Goa.

In recognition of the auteur’s legacy, “Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema” has been instituted from this year to be given at the #IFFI52 every year starting from this year.#IFFI #InternationalFilmFestivalOfIndia pic.twitter.com/9FeyoZZrXc — Directorate of Film Festivals, India (@official_dff) July 5, 2021

IMAGE: PRAKASHJAVADEKAR/Twitter

