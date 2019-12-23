The Debate
66th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Honoured; WATCH

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Surekha Sikri, Aditya Dhar and others received the National Film Award on Monday.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
National Film

Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Surekha Sikri, Aditya Dhar and others received the National Film Award on Monday by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the ceremony. Bollywood actresses Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta hosted the prestigious 66th National Film Awards. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he is giving the National Films Awards ceremony a miss as he is "down with fever". Traditionally, the National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India. According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will host high tea for the winners later. 

WATCH VIDEOS

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
