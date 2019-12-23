66th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Honoured; WATCH

Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Surekha Sikri, Aditya Dhar and others received the National Film Award on Monday by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the ceremony. Bollywood actresses Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta hosted the prestigious 66th National Film Awards. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he is giving the National Films Awards ceremony a miss as he is "down with fever". Traditionally, the National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India. According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will host high tea for the winners later.

#Padman wins the award for the Best Film on Social Issues



Actor @akshaykumar receives the award for the film #Padman at 66th #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/QVLpmMu1BV — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019

Best Actor (Feature Films Section) goes to @vickykaushal09 for #URI: The Surgical Strike for effectively conveying a realistic character of an army officer. #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/J39YnXGugd — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019

Best Actor (Feature Films Section) goes to @ayushmannk for #Andhadhun for his powerful execution of a complex role of ‘now blind & now not blind’ character.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/dIQXYgKVKe — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019

#SanjayLeelaBhansali receives the #NationalAward for Best Music Direction for #Padmaavat



All the songs lift the mood of the film and give a different dimension to the narrative.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/OaNwKHCxuw — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019

Award for Best Hindi Film (Feature Films Section) goes to #Andhadhun



The film is a judicious mix of intrigue and creativity.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/IyWXZ6AaBg — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019

Shashwat Sachdev receives the #NationalAward for Best Music Direction (Background Music) for #URI: The Surgical Strike



The background score excels in providing the right atmosphere for the film.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/k0l7Bx2Oij — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019

#Aditya Dhar wins Best Director Award for #Uri: The Surgical Strike at the 66th #NationalFilmAwards



The challenge of telling a true story of military action in a realistic manner is dealt with utmost clarity and effectiveness in the Film@AdityaDharFilms pic.twitter.com/StB5ewE5Xi — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019

