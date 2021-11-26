Actor Ranveer Singh’s 83 has been making waves ever since the project was announced. The Kabir Khan directorial sports drama which is based on the World Cup match that was won by India has now finally got a release date. Ranveer took to Instagram and announced the release date with the teaser. The versatile actor will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev who led India into the World Cup.

The teaser piqued the curiosity of the fans as it showed the nail-biting moment from the Jue 25, 1983, match at Lord’s London. Amid the loud thuds of music, cheer, and trumpets playing in the background the ongoing match gets into a turning point. Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Ranveer Singh starrer '83' teaser out now

The film is slated to release in theatres on December 24, 2021, while the trailer of the film will release on November 30, 2021. The film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. The film is going to be a treat for the fans during Christmas.

The film’s release is close to Priyanka Chopra's big project The Matrix Resurrections which is slated for a release two days earlier, on December 22 in theatres. 83, which chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first World Cup in England, was initially scheduled for a release in April 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19. There was some speculation around the film’s OTT release but the makers held off releasing the sports drama on a streaming platform.

(Image: Twitter/RanveerOfficial)