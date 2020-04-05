The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'9 Minutes For India': Akshay, Kangana, Ranveer-Deepika, Anil Light Diya Against COVID-19

Bollywood News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood

Responding to PM Modi's clarion call to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and many more at their residence lit candels and diyas at 9 pm. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Piyush Pandey shared a video of the small lamps installed at his balconies that would be lit in solidarity during the 9 pm lights out.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
BMC
BMC APPOINTS 'CONTAINMENT OFFICER'
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
Rohit Sharma
ROHIT URGES INDIA TO UNITE
Nizamuddin
HIMACHAL DGP WARNS MARKAZ ATTENDEES
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG