'9 Minutes For India': Akshay, Kangana, Ranveer-Deepika, Anil Light Diya Against COVID-19

Responding to PM Modi's clarion call to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and many more at their residence lit candels and diyas at 9 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Piyush Pandey shared a video of the small lamps installed at his balconies that would be lit in solidarity during the 9 pm lights out.

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020

Bharat meri jaan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/veasHRHVK3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 5, 2020

