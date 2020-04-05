'9 Minutes For India': Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini Stand Against COVID-19

Supporting PM Narendra Modi's initiative of lighting a diya #9PM9Minutes, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, and many others lit a candle to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Piyush Pandey shared a video of the small lamps installed at his balconies that would be lit in solidarity during the 9 pm lights out.

We are all united in order to fight this pandemic. Let the light of the diyas, candles bring back light into our lives as these illuminate our hearts with positivity & strength❤️ #9Baje9Minutes #9बजे9मिनट #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/LYrwiduVkb — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 5, 2020

Let us pray to lord Krishna, the son of Vasudeva, to give us strength to destroy the enemy of humanity. Stay strong, stay postive. We will overcome this together! #9baje9minute #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/w4bqMOobEq — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 5, 2020

Lighting a Diya of hope,prayer and To stand in solidarity with our people,to honour our medical workers,forces.With you in this endeavour honourable PM @narendramodi 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/o2gQHwCq87 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 5, 2020

