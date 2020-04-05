The Debate
'9 Minutes For India': Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini Stand Against COVID-19

Bollywood News

India lit up in an awesome display on Sunday night, as the conventional lighting went off and 1.3 billion used candles, diyas, flashlights, torches and more.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood

Supporting PM Narendra Modi's initiative of lighting a diya #9PM9Minutes, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, and many others lit a candle to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Piyush Pandey shared a video of the small lamps installed at his balconies that would be lit in solidarity during the 9 pm lights out.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

 

