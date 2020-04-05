'9 Minutes For India': Katrina, Bhumi, Janhvi, Kriti, Arjun Light Diyas Against COVID19

Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus with this symbolic gesture.

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and many others took to their Instagram handle to stand as one against the deadly pandemic coronavirus.

Thank you 🙏🏻 to all our doctors, all the front line workers and their families. We promise to do our bit by staying indoors and being responsible towards you and our society. Together #indiafightscorona #9pm9minutes #gratitude pic.twitter.com/UENuHXMm7k — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 5, 2020

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday, appealed Indians to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm in order to show the nation's unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, and lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 3374 COVID-19 cases with 77 deaths till date.

