'9 Minutes For India': Virat-Anushka, Alia, Kartik, Ananya, Soha Light Up Diyas Amid COVID

India lit up in an awesome display on Sunday night, as the conventional lighting went off and 1.3 billion used candles, lanterns, flashlights and torches to make an unprecedented expression of unity against the dreaded Coronavirus.

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Goldie Behl, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and many more at their homes lit up diyas and candles to stand as one against COVID-19.

Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note with a picture featuring Virat Kohli and her pet. She wrote, "So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain." [sic]

Alia Bhatt recalled a childhood memory and wrote, "When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say “ Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi “

I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives." [sic]

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday, appealed Indians to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm in order to show the nation's unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, and lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 3374 COVID-19 cases with 77 deaths till date.

