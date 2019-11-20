90s Songs: List Of The Best 90s Songs In Bollywood That Were Ahead Of Their Time

In Bollywood, the 90s is often remembered as the Golden era. Bollywood’s musical background changed drastically in the ’90s as melody-driven songs started becoming a trend in the industry. There are some really loved and cherished chartbuster movies and songs from the ’90s that were ahead of their times. Here are the top best songs from the ’90s that are still cherished by fans from all around the country.

List of songs of the '90s that were ahead of their time

S**y S**y Mujhe Log Bole

The song, featuring Karisma Kapoor, was composed by Anu Malik and crooned by Alisha Chinoy. The way this song was filmed and showcased Karisma Kapoor was considered to be well and truly ahead of its time. This song was from the movie Khuddar. The lyrics of the track were also a point of discussion. The actor, in a recent interview, revealed that the song was highly criticized because it was ahead of its time and did not appeal to its audience back then.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

This song depicted fascinating chemistry between Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar. Tip Tip Barsa Paani was basically the highlight of the film Mohra and is widely admired by fans. Raveena Tandon looked stunning in the song. She danced just superbly in the song. Till today on every occasion she visits, it's this song that is repeatedly played in the background.

Oonchi Hai Building

Oonchi Hai Building was a song by Anu Malik. This was a super hit song starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha. The movie featured Salman Khan in double roles. The film was directed by David Dhawan, and the sequel of this movie was also directed by him. The sequel of Judwaa starred Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu, and Jaqueline Fernandez.

Hata Saawan Ki Ghata

This was a hit song from the movie Hello Brother. The artists of this melody were Babul Supriyo and Jaspinder Narula. The song starred Salman Khan and Rani Mukherjee and it was composed by Sajid – Wajid. Hello Brother was released in 1999 and directed by Sohail Khan.

