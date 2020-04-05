The Debate
'9 Minutes For India': Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher & Arjun Rampal Light Up Versus Covid

Bollywood News

Supporting PM Narendra Modi's initiative of lighting a diya #9PM9Minutes, Bollywood stars like Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Arjun Rampal lit candles.

Bollywood

Supporting PM Narendra Modi's initiative of lighting a diya #9PM9Minutes, Bollywood stars like Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Arjun Rampal, Ranvir Shorey, and many others lit a candle to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Piyush Pandey shared a video of the small lamps installed at his balconies that would be lit in solidarity during the 9 pm lights out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday, appealed Indians to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm in order to show the nation's unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, and lighting diyas, candles, flashlights."  In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 3374 COVID-19 cases with 77 deaths till date.

 

 

