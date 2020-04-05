'9 Minutes For India': Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher & Arjun Rampal Light Up Versus Covid

Supporting PM Narendra Modi's initiative of lighting a diya #9PM9Minutes, Bollywood stars like Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Arjun Rampal, Ranvir Shorey, and many others lit a candle to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Piyush Pandey shared a video of the small lamps installed at his balconies that would be lit in solidarity during the 9 pm lights out.

O Almighty!! Let this symbolic gesture of 1.3 Billion Indians lighting lamps or candles heal the entire world. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for suggesting this. 🙏🙏🌺🇮🇳 #9baje9mintues pic.twitter.com/CDEzvOYOOt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2020

When darkness seems to engulf, always look for that ray of hope!#9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/AuFQc8SGNM — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 5, 2020

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday, appealed Indians to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm in order to show the nation's unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, and lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 3374 COVID-19 cases with 77 deaths till date.

