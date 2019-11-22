Ram Gopal Varma: Here Are Four Of His Best Films

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his experimental films and a brilliant approach towards realism in his movies. The writer-director has delivered some of the best movies like Satya (1999) that is considered as a pioneer in the Indian cinema. RGV has won several awards for his outstanding films. His films are known to be strong technically and his craft of filmmaking has received international acclaim. Here is a list of some of his finest films.

Also read | WATCH: Ram Gopal Varma Blatantly Violates Traffic Rules And Asks ‘Where Is The Police’ In Hyderabad, Gets A Surprise From Cops

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma Drops The Second Trailer Of Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu

Siva

Siva is a 1989 Telugu film that stars Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead role. It was the directorial debut of Ram Gopal Varma. The film has received a cult status over the last few years. Siva was a blockbuster at the box office and it was the first film that experienced the use of steady-cams. It was appreciated for its technical aspects.

Rangeela

The 1995 romantic-comedy film is written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It features Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. The story revolves around a middle-class girl who wishes to be an actor. Rangeela was a blockbuster at the box office and was praised for its story-line and direction. It is one of the few films to win seven Filmfare awards. It was A.R Rahman’s debut Hindi film that gained him wide recognition.

Also read | Bollywood: A Look At What Inspired The Director Ram Gopal Varma

Company

Company is a 2002 Hindi gangster film that is written by Jaideep Sahni and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film is based on the fallout between two gangsters in the underworld. It features Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, Antara Mali, and Seema Biswas. Company was a major success at the box office and was praised by the critics. It was also premiered at the New York Film Festival.

Sarkar

Sarkar is considered to be one of the best crime-thriller films in Ram Gopal Varma’s career. It was released in the year 2005. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Abhishek Bachchan, and Supriya Pathak. The film was inspired by the cult classic Hollywood film The Godfather. Sarkar was premiered at the New York Asian Film Festival. It left the audience spellbound with its powerful performances and gripping screenplay. It is written by Manish Gupta.

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma Tweets Against Teacher's Day, Says: My Teachers Failed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.