Bollywood's Best Horror Films To Watch With Your Family This Weekend

Horror films are known for their thrilling elements that often end up giving goosebumps to the audience. Horror is not considered an easy attempt as it needs a lot of input from the writer as well as a strong vision of the director. Indian cinema has produced various horror films that have been loved by the audience. Here is a list of some of the best horror films to watch.

Also read | Halloween 2019: Five Horror Films Of Bipasha Basu To Watch Today

Best horror films to watch with family

Also read | Want To Make Franchise Out Of 'Tumbbad', Says Sohum Shah

Raaz

The 2002 horror film is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film revolves around a couple who move to Ooty and their new house turns out to be haunted by a ghost. The film features Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu, and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. It was considered as a blockbuster at the box-office. A sequel to the film was released in the year 2009 with the name Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

Darna Mana Hai

Darna Mana Hai is a 2003 horror-drama film that is directed by Prawaal Raman and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. The film was appreciated for its strong storytelling. It consists of six short stories. It features Saif Ali Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Raghubir Yadav, Nana Patekar, Sohail Khan, and Boman Irani. It was one of the most acclaimed films of that year.

Also read | Halloween 2019: Here Are Some Horror Films To Binge-watch On Netflix

1920

The 2008 horror film is co-written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The story showcases the life of a newly married couple who lives in a haunted house built in the year 1920. It features Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma. The film was a success at the box-office and was praised by the audience.

Tumbbad

The 2018 period horror film is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi. Tumbbad was praised for its appealing visuals and gripping screenplay. The film was premiered in the critics’ week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. It was considered as a profitable venture as it collected good numbers at the box-office. Tumbbad was honoured with several awards and nominations.

Also read | Tumbbad Completes A Year, Sohum Shah Hints At Possible Second Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.