Bollywood actor Aamir Khan-starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha is creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. Recently, the makers shared an intriguing trailer of the forthcoming comedy-drama film which gave fans a glimpse of Aamir Khan's character Laal and how he navigates through life while being different from others. The much-awaited trailer premiered at the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale that took place on May 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in the midst of over 1,30,000 spectators.

Now, the PK fame actor shared a BTS video featuring the making of Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The video saw Aamir and his team working hard for the upcoming flick.

Aamir Khan shares a BTS clip of the making of Laal Singh Chaddha

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan took to the Instagram handle of his production house and shared a three-minute long video which was all about how his team worked for Laal Singh Chaddha. The clip starts with Aamir and Atul Kulkarni holding a reading session and both were sitting on the couch. The video then cuts into the 3 Idiots actor discussing details about the project with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and other team members followed by the team hunting for a proper location to commence shooting.

Sharing the video, Khan wrote, "The World Of Laal Singh Chaddha. Here is a glimpse of our crazy journey to make Laal Singh Chaddha - a film full of love, warmth, bonding and adventure!"

The video also saw Aamir's transformations through various phases in the film and also his chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Khan's son Azad Rao and Kiran also joined them during the film's shooting.

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year which will star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film is the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic film Forrest Gump, which took the entertainment industry by storm on its arrival. The film was based on Hanks' character, who was a man with a low IQ and recounted the events of his life, including the times he found himself in the midst of important historical events.

Image: Instagram/@Aamirkhanproductions