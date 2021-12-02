Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Reunite To Celebrate Son Azad's B'day After Split; See Inside Pics

Despite parting ways, actor Aamir Khan and his producer ex-wife Kira Rao are often spotted together. Recently, the two got together to celebrate their son Azad’s 10th birthday. Several pictures of Aamir and Kiran along with their son Azad from the intimate birthday celebrations have been surfacing on social media. Aamir’s elder son, Junaid Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta, was also present at the celebrations.

In the viral pictures, Kiran can be seen dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and light grey pants, while Aamir on the other hand too, dressed down for the occasion as he wore a black T-shirt and yellowish-brown pants. In one video, Azad was flanked by his parents. Aamir said ‘fantastic’ as he tasted some of the birthday cake. Other photos showed him posing alone and with his family members, including his son Junaid and Kiran.

In other pictures, Aamir Khan was seen deeply engrossed in some conversations. The estranged couple had announced their split in July this year after 15 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said that they will continue to be ‘co-parents and family for each other.' They also revealed that they separated some time ago. Later, Aamir and Kiran came together for a video message, in which they held hands and addressed their fans. “Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)”, Aamir had said.

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kiran are working together for the actor’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official remake of Forest Gump. Apart from Aamir, the film will also star his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and more. The forthcoming film is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

