Aamir Khan Reviews Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz' Trailer & Fans Can't Believe His Reaction

Aamir Khan who stays active on his social media to update his fans about his films and review some trailers, took to his Twitter handle to praise Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz. The actor called the trailer 'great' and said that he loved it because he 'died laughing'. Reading his reaction, Netizens couldn't stay calm and wrote comments like: "Bhaisaab aap yeh kis line meh aa gaye anyways ty," "wtf biggest twist on twitter".

Laal Singh Chaddha: Surprise star joins the Aamir Khan starrer, Any guesses?

The reason behind the surprise reaction from the fans is because this is the first time Aamir Khan has praised an Akshay Kumar film. The common link being Kareena Kapoor who features opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha and in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar. According to the first posters released by the actors, Christmas 2020 will see Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha clash at the box-office.

Akshay Kumar chose 'Good Newwz' over a big-budget Dharma film

Netizens React

Ye Kya Kar Rahe Ho Sirji😂😂 — ❤ChulBul💙Raees💜 (@BeingRaeesKhan) November 20, 2019

Account hacked

I repeat account hacked — Rohit Kumar (@Rohit201077) November 20, 2019

Wtf ? What am i seeing ? 😯 — Abhay (@_AA______) November 20, 2019

Aamir Khan posts first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday shared his first look from the much-awaited film "Laal Singh Chaddha". An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump", the film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the female lead. Aamir took to social media to post the first look poster from the film that introduces him as the titular character.

'Good Newwz' trailer stirs up a flurry of hilarious memes online and they are a hoot

The actor, who seems to be sitting in a train compartment, sports an innocent smile as he looks at the camera. He is donning a light pink turban and has a thick beard with a handlebar moustache. The poster comes days after he shared a short video clip that revealed the film's logo. The video contained a brief song with the lyrics, "Kya pata hum mein hain kahani, ya hain kahani mein hum." "My next film is finalised it is called Laal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'," Aamir had told reporters. "Laal Singh Chaddha" will release on Christmas 2020.

Good Newwz Trailer: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara pack a laughter ride; Watch

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.