Last Updated:

Aamir Khan To Reunite With 'Lagaan's Team At His Residence To Celebrate 21 Years Of Movie

Aamir Khan-starrer cricket drama 'Lagaan' has completed 21 years today, June 15 and in order to celebrate the legacy of the film, the cast and team will reunite

Written By
Digital Desk
lagaan

Image: Lagaan


Aamir Khan-starrer cricket drama Lagaan is all set to complete 21 years of its release today, June 15. And to commemorate that, the star is all set to get together with the cast of the film at his house, Marina today. 

Lagaan is one of the most successful films of the time and is said to be one of the most evergreen films which can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. Lagaan also became the second only film apart from Mother India in India’s history to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It's been over 21 years since the film was released, yet the popularity of the film remains the same. 

And to celebrate the legacy of the film, the star cast is all set to unite at Aamir Khan’s residence today.  Last year, the entire team came together virtually to celebrate the success of the mega-blockbuster film. Even a pandemic couldn't stop the cast from proclaiming the victory of the film. 

READ | Did you know Tom Hanks has watched Aamir Khan-starrer ‘3 Idiots' several times?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on 11th August 2022.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Image: PR

READ | 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan says he is 'curious' to see Tom Hanks' reaction to film
READ | Aamir Khan's Golgappa scene in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' leaves Sanjay Gupta confused; know why
READ | Aamir Khan to encourage youngsters; goes back to Haryana after 'Dangal'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: lagaan, aamir khan, laal singh chaddha
First Published:
COMMENT