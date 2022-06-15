Aamir Khan To Reunite With 'Lagaan's Team At His Residence To Celebrate 21 Years Of Movie

Aamir Khan-starrer cricket drama Lagaan is all set to complete 21 years of its release today, June 15. And to commemorate that, the star is all set to get together with the cast of the film at his house, Marina today.

Lagaan is one of the most successful films of the time and is said to be one of the most evergreen films which can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. Lagaan also became the second only film apart from Mother India in India’s history to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It's been over 21 years since the film was released, yet the popularity of the film remains the same.

Extremely humbled by the love that LAGAAN receives continuously from everyone especially across Social Media! 🙏



I take the opportunity in this 21st Year Of Lagaan to once again thank Aamir and the amazing Cast & Crew, that is responsible for all this LOVE! 🙏#21YearsOfLagaan pic.twitter.com/touhBUrwGv — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 15, 2022

And to celebrate the legacy of the film, the star cast is all set to unite at Aamir Khan’s residence today. Last year, the entire team came together virtually to celebrate the success of the mega-blockbuster film. Even a pandemic couldn't stop the cast from proclaiming the victory of the film.

Thank you for all the love for the last 21 years!



The journey of Aamir Khan Productions started with #Lagaan , and the film continues to be a part of our journey!



Sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usi ki rahein...#21YearsOfLagaan pic.twitter.com/zn59OEI5V6 — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on 11th August 2022.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Image: PR