Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Makes Comeback, Turns Director With 'Faactory'; Watch

Aamir Khan's equation with his estranged brother Faissal Khan has always attracted controversies. The fact that gets brushed aside often amid the latter's allegations against his brother in the past on 'house arrest' and more has been that he has worked in numerous ventures over the years including the brothers sharing the screen together in the 2000 film Mela. After acting in films, Faissal Khan now turns director with a new film Faactory.

Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan turns director

Faissal is not just directing, but also starring in the upcoming film Faactory. The trailer of the movie was recently launched and sees him play the role of an obsessive lover.

In the trailer that has surfaced on the Internet, one could see Faissal having feelings for a woman, and even confessing his feelings. However, she does not reciprocate his feelings but he is convinced that she will start loving her.

The Mela actor can be seen grooving in a typical Bollywood-style romantic song, and in a turn of events, she confesses her feelings for him. He is also seen showing some 'desi' dance moves in the song.

The movie seemed to trace how he tries to keep the woman with him while she tries to get rid of him. There are also some action sequences with the lead pair taking on each other as well as sharing intimacy. Some of his expressions during the trailer might remind fans of his brother Aamir Khan.

"A tale of obsession, twisted love and thrill," the makers introduced the film. The movie hits the theatres on September 3. The film has been produced by M&S Films in association with Entertainment Films LLP, Flamingo Films & Gauri Films.

Faissal Khan had cameos in his brother's films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1998). However, one of his full-fledged roles was in Mela, alongside Aamir,

He has also been credited as a producer on the movie Tum Mere Ho (1990), where he also served as an assistant director.,

He also featured in lesser-known films like Kontract (2018), Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq (2015), Chand Bujh Gaya (2005), Aandhi (2003), Basti (2003), Border Hindustan Ka (2003).

