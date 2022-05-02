Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan might be away from the showbiz, but she is very active on her social media handle. The star kid often shares posts that are thought-provoking. Morever, she also gives fans a sneak peek into the regular updates of her life. After opening up on the struggles with her anxiety attacks, Ira recently penned her thoughts on Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and the lessons that one can learn from the film.

Ira Khan pens a long note on Gangubai Kathiawadi

On Monday, Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle and penned a powerful message on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial project. Sharing the film's poster, Ira penned a lengthy note reflecting her take on the film. She wrote, "You can develop a fierce will to change the wrong around you because of the trauma you experienced, making you able to ride big waves and overcome many obstacles... even then you don't manage to legalize prostitution."

Further talking about how sometimes one cannot make a big difference which involves more than us, but at least can contribute to small changes, Ira continued "You can have money, intelligence, skill, connections, drive, passion and great timing... you can want it REALLY BADLY and try your genuine hardest but eradicating world hunger, stopping climate change, eliminating discrimination, achieving gender equality, systematic paradigm change...anything even slightly big that involves more than just you (because you is the only thing you have some control over)... the world is much bigger than us.

"We are meant to work on problems our children will solve. You might find the odd solution here or there.... You will die before your life's work is done." - The Adam Project."

Moreover talking about how Gangubai actually emerged as a winner despite all the circumstances she faced in her life, Ira wrote "You did manage to stop one builder/organization from tearing down the homes of thousands. Gangubai took the win. She felt genuine gratitude, pride and joy from what she did manage to achieve." Here take a look at her post-

Ira Khan opens up about her anxiety attacks

On Sunday, Ira Khan took to her social media handle and shared a mirror selfie, in which she was seen donning an off-white dress. In the post, Ira revealed that she gets anxiety attacks. She wrote "I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like." Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@khan.ira