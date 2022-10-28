'Aashiqui 2' Singer-composer Duo Palak Muchhal And Mithoon To Tie Knot Soon: Report

Popular Aashiqui 2 singer-composer duo Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are reportedly all set to enter a new phase in their lives. The duo worked together on the songs like Keh Bhi De and Door Na Jaa in 2016. They also teamed up for two more songs in Aashiqui 2 - Meri Aashiqui and Chaahu Main Ya Na, which became a hit in no time soon after release.

Now, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are all set to tie the knot in the first week of November. Their wedding festivities will begin on November 4, 2022. Though the two musicians have known each other for quite some time now, it is an arranged marriage, claimed a source to the publication.

The source said, "The two musicians have known each other for a while. But, it is an arranged marriage. The reception will be helmed in Mumbai itself."

More about Mithoon and Palak Muchhal

Mithoon has composed several songs for films like Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Yaariyan, Ek Villain, Zeher, Kalyug, Anwar, The Train, Sanam Re, Shivaay, Baaghi 2, Kabir Singh, Malang and Radhe Shyam.

On the other hand, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Aashiqui 2 (2013), Kick (2014), Action Jackson (2014), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kaabil (2017), Baaghi 2 (2018), and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) are some of the Hindi movies in which she has contributed her voice. Fans and well-known figures in the music industry have praised her for her performance of the song Kaun Tujhe from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Image: Instagram/@mithoon11/@palakmuchhal3