Abhimanyu Dassani Shares A Glimpse Into His Hardcore Martial Arts Training; WATCH

One of the rising stars of the Indian film industry, Abhimanyu Dassani garnered international accolades with his debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Besides his stellar acting, the young actor is also making an impact in the fitness community by joining the league of one of the fittest and physically exceptional actors of Bollywood. His recent Instagram post is enough proof of that as Dassani is seen demonstrating his exemplary martial arts skills. Take a look here.

Abhimanyu Dassani's martial arts skills

Taking to his Instagram, the actor performed a variety of martial arts movements with his staff. Trained in the ancient combat style, the actor appeared focused as he skillfully handled the staff. He accompanied the video with Azide's Switch It Up song. Sharing a glimpse into his hardcore martial arts training session, he captioned the post with, ''My kinda staff meeting.''

Netizens' reaction to Abhimanyu Dassani's Instagram video

Fans could not help but swoon over Dassani's exceptional showcase of martial arts in the video. Veteran actor and mother of the Dassani, Bhagyashree also could not stop herself from complimenting him by writing, ''Woo hoo''. One user wrote, ''A great body shape guy with a Multitalented'' while another wrote, ''oo smooth….Bhaiji💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻''. Another fan poked fun at Dassani's caption by writing, ''interfering in this staff meeting can be hazardous for health 😂''

More on Abhimanyu Dassani

This would not be the first time that the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor has shared a glimpse into his martial arts skills as he often uploads videos of his workout sessions on Instagram. Recently, he flaunted his back muscles by performing while performing a few reps of dips. In another video, the actor skillfully demonstrated his Mix Martial arts techniques by performing a combination of high kicks and roundhouse kicks. The video earned him a comment from the fan that read, ''Ok now we have one more candidate for real authentic MMA style movie in Bollywood''

On the work front, the actor has exciting movies lined up in his pipeline. Showing off his dancing and action skills, he will be seen in Nikamma as well as Aankh Micholi to exhibit his comedic timing. The poster release of the latter was highly appreciated by the audience. The actor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama titled Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

