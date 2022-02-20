Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer drama flick, Delhi 6 clocked 13 years on Sunday, February 20. To mark the special occasion, Abhishek took to social media to share a stunning video, recalling special memories from the shoot days. While sharing the post online, the actor also penned a heartfelt note stating that all precious moments of Delhi 6 are 'still fresh' in his mind.

13 years of Delhi 6

The post shared by Abhishek Bachchan sees a quirky collage of Delhi 6's movie scenes and funny behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the movie. While travelling down the memory lane, Abhishek recalled the special dessert and the words of wisdom he gained during the shoot of the film. He articulated, "From Mamdu's Jalebi, to Dadi's laad-pyaar to Bittu's chirping and Ali Chacha's words of wisdom...13 years passed, but all this is still so fresh in my mind. #13yearsofDelhi6." Take a look at the post below:

Helmed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Delhi 6 also featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie traces the life of an NRI, who returns to India to take care of his ailing grandmother. However, things take a massive turn when the NRI gets caught in a bizarre temple-mosque dispute in the hearts of the nation's capital, Delhi.

Speaking of the tracklist of the movie, Delhi 6 has several songs that yet makes viewers groove. From the romantic number, Rehna Tu, to the foot-tapping Genda Phool and Masakali, Delhi 6 has delivered chartbuster music numbers composed by AR Rahman.

Speaking about the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was previously seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. Soon after, he featured in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas essaying the role of an insurance agent and a part-time hitman. Now, it was on the special occasion of his birthday, when Abhishek announced that the production of his upcoming movie Ghoomer has finally hit the floors. Apart from Ghoomer, the star also has Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan