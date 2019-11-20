Abhishek Bachchan Remembers Father-in-law Krishnaraj Rai On Birth Anniversary; Posts Photo

Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartwarming picture and paid tribute to his late father-in-law Krishnaraj Rai on his birthday, on Wednesday. "Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you," he wrote captioning the beautiful picture of Aishwarya Rai's father. For those unaware, Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away at the Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra in March 2017. Krishnaraj Rai is survived by wife Vrinda, son Aditya and Aishwarya.

Ileana D'Cruz bags Ajay Devgn-Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull', reveals what excited her

Aishwarya Rai too shared a family picture with father's portrait, mother and daughter Aaradhya. She captioned it saying: "We Love you Eternally". Kunal Kapoor and Bunty Walia were among the first ones in the comments section to wish Abhishek's late father-in-law on his birth anniversary. Take a look.

Abhishek Bachchan politely shuts troll who called him 'unemployed'

Amitabh Bachchan's message on Krishnaraj Rai's death

The megastar wrote a long message post Krishnaraj Rai's death in 2017. He said: “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it. Death.. the inevitable end… That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure.”

Abhishek Bachchan wishes his 'Principessa' on B'day with an unseen pic

Abhishek Bachchan began working on his next, The Big Bull

Bachchan will be seen as the lead in this film which also stars Ileana D’cruz as the female lead. According to reports, the film is based on the life of the notorious stockbroker Harshad Mehta. From the film’s mahurat shot, Abhishek shared the image of the clapper board earlier.

The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan gets nostalgic on visiting Qutub Minar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.