Ahead Of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday on October 11, his son Abhishek watched his father's 1978 film, Don as a part of the film festival announced by the Film Heritage Foundation. As a mark of respect and admiration, the foundation announced Amitabh's film festival, titled Bachchan Back To The Beginning where a plethora of Amitabh's films will be screened across 22 cinema halls all over India.

11 classic films of the legend including Don, Kabhi Kabhie, Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and more will be screened at the film festival. The festival is scheduled from October 8-11. As a part of the pre-birthday celebrations, Abhishek visited a theatre in Mumbai where he watched one of his father's iconic films, Don.

Other than watching the film, Abhishek also found Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah jacket. The actor who has shared screen space with his father in various films like Paa, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and more, shared pictures from his spectacular moment on Twitter. "What a feeling to see Don on the big screen. Congratulations Shivi on putting together this treat for all our fans of Bachchan! Also, the exhibition by Ausaja is priceless. The highlight is Shahenshah’s original jacket! #AB80 @shividungarpur @smmausaja @FHF_Official," the actor wrote.

Other than the special screening of the veteran actor's films, a special exhibition of Amitabh Bachchan memorabilia will also be held at PVR Cinemas at Juhu in Mumbai. It will be organised by SMM Ausaja. As a special incentive to his fans who want to enjoy all the films, the multiplex chain has made available a Movie Pass @ INR 400 that can be purchased online through the PVR App and Web. The pass can be redeemed across all days in any of the 22 cinemas where the movies are running. Single Movie tickets would be priced @ INR 80. The exhibition will consist of framed visuals, celebrating decades of success, fandom, and accolades of the legendary star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from hosting the famous game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan is currently witnessing a successful run of his latest release Goodbye starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He also has Unnchai with Sooraj Barjatya, The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika.

