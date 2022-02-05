Abhishek Bachchan's B'day: DYK Guru Star Took 2 Years To Bag Debut? All About His 1st Film

As Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 45th birthday on Saturday, there were special posts from his fans on some of the highlights of his career and heartwarming moments from his personal life. The actor has gone on to attain popularity, success, and critical acclaim over his two-decade career in the film industry.

While it is often assumed that star kids have an easy entry into Bollywood, the Dhoom star had some struggle to make a mark. Abhishek had to wait two years to make his debut, after facing rejections from almost all directors he approached.

Abhishek Bachchan, in an interview with Rolling Stones India in December 2021, had shared his views on nepotism. He had said that he had seen both sides, the good side of being an employed actor, and the other side of being an unemployed actor. He stated that it was not something to be taken 'personally', as he believed that at the end of the day, it was how the industry worked.

The actor stated that it was completely about business and that no one would put money on someone whose films were not doing well. He thus added that the entire debate on nepotism was a 'bit convenient', with people 'forgetting certain details'. Abhishek stated that it had taken him 'lot of effort, heartache and heartbreak' through the 21 years of his career and that it was not 'easy.'

AB Jr then shared that it took him two years to get his first film. He shared that being Amitabh Bachchan's son, many people thought that people were going to be 'lined up around the block' for him. He shared that it was not true. Abhishek added that he approached almost each and every director, and they decided not to work with him, and he was okay with it.

Abhishek stated that no one achieved anything without struggle, and he was happy about his struggle and achievements.

The director who finally gave Abhishek Bachchan a chance was Border fame, JP Dutta. Alongside Kareena Kapoor, he starred as a refugee, who guides tourists across the border. The film, however, was an average performer at the box office.

It's often said that he starred in 17 consecutive flops at the start of his career before critical acclaim for Yuva and the success of Dhoom proved to be a turning point.