Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas Casting Has Twitterati Upset, Here's Why

Recently, Twitterati were left in splits with the announcement of a film dedicated to the Kahaani Hitman, Bob Biswas. The movie was officially announced on Twitter earlier this evening. However, not many fans are happy about the announcement of Bob Biswas. Here is why the Twitterati are upset about Bob Biswas being made officially.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas casting has upset Twitterati

After the announcement of Kahaani’s prequel earlier today, fans have expressed their views on the popular microblogging site Twitter. The movie will serve as the story of Bob Biswas, the hitman from the Kahaani movie series. The fact that Abhishek Bachchan has been cast to essay the role of Saswata Chatterjee in the movie has upset many fans. Bob Biswas cast will reportedly have Abhishek Bachchan essaying the lead role in the film. Abhishek Bachchan’s replacement for playing the lead character has received a lot of flak. Here are some of the comments that fans have posted with regards to Abhishek Bachchan being roped into the Bob Biswas cast:

Bob Biswas would have been a caricature if the character hadn't been played by Shaswata. With all due respect to Abhishek Bachhan, he just doesn't have the same calibre as Shaswata to portray this chilling character. — Bhavesh (@bhavesh0128) November 25, 2019

No doubt @juniorbachchan might do justice to this scary and abnormal character. We might get to see the best of him. But gotta feel bad for #saswatachatterjee who etched the character so deep in our minds to make it iconic #bobbiswas. A monumental task at hand for Diya Ghosh https://t.co/cHJlxtn4VW — Vikas Hiremath (@vikashiremath3) November 25, 2019

The details about other Bob Biswas cast have not been made official yet. Thus we only know that Abhishek Bachchan has been confirmed till now. According to the reports, Bob Biswas will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, who is the daughter of Sujoy Ghosh. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Sujoy Ghosh will produce Bob Biswas, which has been announced for a release sometime next year.

Abhishek Bachchan's movies

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut appearance in the 2000 film Refugee. He has been known for his experimentation on the silver screen. Some of notable Abhishek Bachchan's movies include Om Jai Jagadish, L.O.C Kargil, Dhoom, and Guru. He was last seen in the 2018 movie Manmariziyan. Some of the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan's movies include Arrest, Bachchan Singh, and Mahabharata.

