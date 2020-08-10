Abhishek Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Attends Online Classes; Says 'dhanywaad Miss'

Recently, a video of Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aradhya Bachchan has been going viral on the internet. In this video, Aaradhya Bachchan is seen attending her online classes and is seen greeting her teacher. Take a look.

In the video, Aaradhya Bachchan is seen reading a Hindi poem in her online class. Later, she is seen thanking her teacher as she says, “Dhanyawad miss” (thank you, teacher). Aaradhya Bachchan is seen all dressed up in her school uniform as she attends her online class. Take a look at Aardhya Bachchan’s video.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan's health update

In the recent past, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for novel coronavirus. On July 27, Abhishek Bachchan gave a health update of his family and informed that his daughter and wife had tested negative. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter and said that wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya tested negative for COVID 19.

The actor added that the two had been discharged from the hospital they were admitted in, Nanavati Hospital. Abhishek Bachchan had also revealed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya would be at home now after getting discharged from the hospital.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan tested negative of COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan had also tested positive of the novel coronavirus. On August 2, Amitabh Bachchan tested negative and was discharged from the hospital. Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to announce that he tested negative for the virus. He said that he promised his fans that he would make it through this and thanked everyone for their prayers. He further thanked all the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking care of him.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to welcome Abhishek Bachchan back home. After responding to Abhishek's tweet, Big B made a separate post to announce the same news. He revealed that Junior Bachchan had also tested negative for the coronavirus and was on his way back home. Adding that 'God is Great', he had thanked all the fans for their prayers and well-wishes.

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

