Last Updated:

Abhishek Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Attends Online Classes; Says 'dhanywaad Miss'

Here is an online video of Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan enjoying her online classes. The kid is also seen doing a kind gesture for her teacher

Written By
Aditi Sharma
abhishek bachchan

Recently, a video of Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aradhya Bachchan has been going viral on the internet. In this video, Aaradhya Bachchan is seen attending her online classes and is seen greeting her teacher. Take a look.

In the video, Aaradhya Bachchan is seen reading a Hindi poem in her online class. Later, she is seen thanking her teacher as she says, “Dhanyawad miss” (thank you, teacher). Aaradhya Bachchan is seen all dressed up in her school uniform as she attends her online class. Take a look at Aardhya Bachchan’s video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AbhiAsh_IndoFc (@abhiash_indofc) on

Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan's young fan has the most adorable way of praying for his recovery; Read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan's health update

In the recent past, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for novel coronavirus. On July 27, Abhishek Bachchan gave a health update of his family and informed that his daughter and wife had tested negative. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter and said that wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya tested negative for COVID 19.

The actor added that the two had been discharged from the hospital they were admitted in, Nanavati Hospital. Abhishek Bachchan had also revealed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya would be at home now after getting discharged from the hospital.

Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan announces recovery from COVID-19, thanks hospital staff and doctors

Abhishek Bachchan tested negative of COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan had also tested positive of the novel coronavirus. On August 2, Amitabh Bachchan tested negative and was discharged from the hospital. Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to announce that he tested negative for the virus. He said that he promised his fans that he would make it through this and thanked everyone for their prayers. He further thanked all the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking care of him.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to welcome Abhishek Bachchan back home. After responding to Abhishek's tweet, Big B made a separate post to announce the same news. He revealed that Junior Bachchan had also tested negative for the coronavirus and was on his way back home. Adding that 'God is Great', he had thanked all the fans for their prayers and well-wishes. 

Also Read| Daily Entertainment recap: Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID & other news

Also Read| Baby Abhishek Bachchan's hideout was a Gulmohar tree, reveals sister Shweta Bachchan

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all