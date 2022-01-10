Abhishek Kapoor Claims 'Sonchiriya' And 'Kedarnath' Not Acknowledged Until Sushant's Death

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor recently, during an interview, remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, by talking about his work in Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. The director said that his work in both films was not 'acknowledged until' his untimely demise. He also said that Rajput's film, Sonchiriya and the actor got 'a lot of love after his passing away.'

Abhishek Kapoor: 'Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away'

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek Kapoor said, "Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn’t acknowledge him for his work. Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film and there is love, truth in it. But it was not acknowledged until he passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy. He was a special man, it’s a big loss that he is not around here."

Further reacting to Rajput being the first choice for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Kapoor said, "No no, I have heard this rumour as well. But this is a guy from Punjab. The casting of the film began after his passing away. I had not even finished the script, normally I don't cast in a film until it is written."

"Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can't help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world," he added.

Kedarnath, which was released in 2018, is a romance drama penned and helmed by Kapoor. It starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. While Sonchiriya was released in 2019 and was co-penned and directed by Abhishek Chaubey. It starred Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.

In December 2021, as Kedarnath completed three years, Kapoor took to Instagram to mark the special occasion and shared a snap with Rajput. He wrote, "It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day... But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T."

(Image: Instagram/@gattukapoor)