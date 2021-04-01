Abhishek Wraps 'Dasvi' Schedule, Reminds Fans Of 'Bunty Aur Babli' With Hilarious Caption

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who was shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi in Agra has wrapped up the schedule and will head to Lucknow to shoot the remaining portions. The actor who is known for his witty remarks on social media, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Taj Mahal, the view from his hotel room, and joked that ‘Bunty didn’t try and sell the Taj’.

Abhishek Bachchan's hilarious remark on Taj Mahal

The film Bunty Aur Babli showed Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji playing the role of a con couple after receiving rejections from society. One of their cons involved deceiving an American millionaire into believing that he had leased the Taj Mahal and was its owner for five years. After taking all the money from the foreigner, the couple ran away, leaving him in a state of shock.

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, "Not a bad view to wake up to every morning! Thank you, Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time. #tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap #NoBuntyDidntTryAndSellTheTaj."

'You can lease it'

Soon after his fans, several fans of the actor were quick enough to comment and recall their funny memories associated with the 2005 film. One of the users wrote a hilarious comment asking the actor about the price in which he would like to sell the wonder. Another user asked Abhishek to get Agra's famous dish ' Petha' for him while driving down to Lucknow. A third user recalls a few scenes from Abhishek's film that have been shot at the Taj Mahal. Another user jokingly commented that Abhishek can always leaze the Taj Mahal if not but it.

Abhishek will shoot for the second schedule of Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, in Lucknow. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Earlier, Yami who had completed teh shooting of the film, took to Instagram and had shared a video while rejoicing and dancing in her vanity. Apart from the actress, Abhishek also made an apprearnace in the video where he congratulated Yami for completing the shooting schedule and expressed hios happiness to begin with the other soon.

