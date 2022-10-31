'Absolute Disgrace': Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At A Fan Who Invaded Virat Kohli's Privacy

A day after India lost its match against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the country's former captain Virat Kohli uploaded an Instagram post criticising a fan for filming his hotel room without his permission. Talking about the video which is going viral on social media, Virat stated that he is not okay with such levels of ‘fanaticism’. The Indian Cricketer also appealed not to breach anyone's privacy to this extent.

Now, Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma has strongly reacted and lashed out at the fan who recorded Virat’s personal space without his content.

'An absolute disgrace': Anushka Sharma

The Chakda Xpress actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote that she has also experienced such incidents where fans have not shown any compassion or grace. "Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Anushka further added, "An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks 'celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega" should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"

On Monday, Virat Kohli shared a viral video of his hotel room, which was recorded by one of his fans, and expressed disappointment over the same. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that." Stating that the video was appalling, Kohli continued, "If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Meanwhile, many celebs and cricketers have reacted to the video, as evident from the comments section. Australian cricketer David Warner commented, "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable". On Kohli's post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "Horrible behaviour", while Arjun Kapoor commented, "Absolutely unethical & uncool..."

Image: Instagram/@viratkohli/@anushkasharma