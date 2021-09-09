Actor Alankrita Sahai Robbed Of Rs 6.5 Lakh At Knifepoint In Chandigarh, Held Hostage

Model-turned actor Alankrita Sahai, who is known for her role in the film Namaste England, was robbed of Rs 6.50 lakh at knifepoint after being held at her Chandigarh residence. According to reports, three masked persons entered her rented accommodation in Sector-27 on September 7 afternoon around 12.30 pm. They held her hostage; one of them took her ATM card and withdrew ₹50,000 while the others kept a watch on her.

According to Indian Express, the former Miss India Earth suspects that one of the thieves was the same person who delivered furniture to her rented accommodation on September 5. Sahai had purchased furniture items a few days back from Kharar, and some of the things were delivered at her place over the weekend. The actor reportedly told the police that one of the three robbers had taken her ATM card and returned after withdrawing the sum mentioned above.

When she shouted for help, the robbers escaped through the balcony, landing first on the floor below and then running away. Soon after the robbers left her house, Sahai told the police that she hid in the washroom during this time. In fear, Sahai locked herself in the washroom. Reportedly, verbal arguments were exchanged between Alankrita and one of the persons who came to deliver the furniture.

Senior police officers SP (city) Ketan Bansal, DSP Gurmukh Singh, SHO PS-26, Inspector, crime branch Inspector, and others rushed to the spot. According to various media reports, the suspects kept demanding money from the actor and even tried to break the exhaust fan of the washroom. Reportedly, fearing the thieves, the victim threw Rs 6 lakh out of the room, following which the suspects escaped immediately.

Bansal told the leading entertainment portal that the victim belongs to the film industry. She was alone in the house and the entry door was opened. The robbers forcibly entered and robbed the victim at knifepoint. The police have registered a case and have important leads on it. On the professional front, Alankrita Sahai was seen in films such as Love per Square Foot, Namaste England, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. She was also crowned Miss India Earth in 2014.

Image Credit: LADYKRITA/Instagram/PIXABAY