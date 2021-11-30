Actor Amit Sadh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'I Will Come Back Stronger'

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh announced that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The actor best-known for his role in the 2013 movie Kai Po Che, took to his social media handles to announce the news. Sadh informed that he had mild symptoms and has quarantined himself.

Amit Sadh tests positive for COVID-19

Amit Sadh took to his Instagram and shared a note announcing that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His note read-

"Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all."

The actor first gained prominence through his role in the political sports drama film Kai Po Che!, where he played the role of Omkar "Omi" Shastri. The film had a world premiere at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival on 13 February 2013 where it was the first-ever Indian film to feature in the World Panorama section. He was last seen on the big screen in the role of Shakuntala Devi's son-in-law in the eponymous film of that name.

Image: Instagram/@theamitsadh