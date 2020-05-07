Amyra Dastur Celebrates A Quarantine Birthday With 'amazing People'

Actor Amyra Dastur, born on May 7, celebrates her 27th birthday this year. She made her Bollywood debut with Issaq alongside Prateik Babbar in 2013. Since then she has been a part of multiple Bollywood films like Prassthanam, Kung Fu Yoga, Made In China, Judgementall Hai Kya and more. The actor seemed to have a great time as celebrated a quarantine birthday.

Amyra Dastur celebrates a quarantine birthday with Family, shares picture

Amyra Dastur took to her social media to share her birthday celebration post. She is seen adorably smiling as she posed for the camera dressed up in a pink ruffled jumpsuit. Highlighting the importance of family, Dastur captioned the post, "Family ♥️ Here’s to the amazing people who’ve looked after me and helped me grow into the person I am today. Grateful to be locked down and celebrating with them! ♥️🙏🏻". [sic]

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's Next With Ali Abbas Zafar To Have Amyra Dastur As The Female Lead?

The actor earlier shared a series of pictures from one of her magazine photoshoots. Amyra Dastur is seen dressed up in a deep cut sleeveless blouse with a sequinned design all over it. She completed the outfit with a similarly designed beige coloured lehenga. She was styled by Shirin Salwan and wore an outfit designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Amyra Dastur Says Mumbai Feels Like A Ghost Town Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

On the work front, Amyra Dastur was last seen in Made in China as Roopa alongside Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao. The actor is set to star in two Tamil films for the year 2020. She will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum alongside Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha. She has also been roped in for Pilfer Singh which is set to be a Bollywood remake of Raju Gadu.

Amyra Dastur has also starred as the lead in Leena Yadav's Netflix film Rajma Chawal. Although she predominantly appears in Hindi cinema the actor has also been a part of multiple Tamil and Telugu films like Anegan, Raju Gadu, and more. She is also recognised for her role as Ira in the popular web series The Trip season 2 starring alongside Shweta Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi, and Mallika Dua.

ALSO READ | Amyra Dastur's Birthday: List Of Movies Of 'Issaq' Actor You Can Add To Your Watchlist

ALSO READ | Amyra Dastur Announces New Project, Joins 'Dongri To Dubai' Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.