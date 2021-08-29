Actor Armaan Kohli Arrested By The NCB After 12 Hours Of Interrogation In Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli after 12 hours of interrogation in an alleged drug case on Sunday. The actor is expected to be presented before a city court today. Armaan Kohli's arrest comes a day after he was raided by the NCB. Drugs were recovered during the NCB raid at Kohli's residence in Mumbai.

After the raid, the actor reportedly gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by the agency. NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede informed that the actor was taken into custody for questioning under the NDPS Act and that the investigation was still ongoing.

"We cannot say much right now, all I can say is that he was searched under NDPS. After giving him summons, his questioning is still ongoing. I can not reveal anything (if drugs were nabbed from his house). The investigation is on. You all will get to know, I can't make speculations," said Sameer Wankhede.

According to sources at NCB, Arman Kohli’s name cropped up when multiple raids took place across the city, and one drug peddler was arrested and found to have Bollywood links. It has been said that this person was taken along for raids, and he was also known to provide models to several Bollywood celebrities. Following the trail, Armaan Kohli, known for his roles in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai) team on Saturday. At around 8 PM, he was taken to NCB's Ballad Pier office.

Among the operations carried out by the NCB, actor Gaurav Dixit who was absconding for long was also intercepted last night. From him, a quantity of Mephedrone, a small quantity of 'Charas' and some tablets of MDMA/ Ecstacy tablets were recovered. The NCB team has busted six modules of the Mephedrone (MD) network in Mumbai in the last two days, wherein commercial MD from various suppliers and peddlers has been seized.