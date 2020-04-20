Priyanka Chopra Then And Now: The Desi Girl's Major Transformation In Pictures

Priyanka Chopra is considered as one of India’s best gifts to Hollywood. It's a known fact that the actor has managed to garner a loyal fan base across the globe. The actor’s transition from a Bollywood diva to a Hollywood sensation is inspiring and these pictures are proof.

Priyanka Chopra's transformation

Priyanka Chopra's journey to fame started in 2000 when she was crowned Miss World. Soon after her Miss World title win, Priyanka made a sparkling celluloid debut with Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. However, it was Anees Bazmee's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi that made her a household name. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, the Desi Girl has featured in many hits like Dostana, Bluffmaster!, Don, Kaminey, among others. Here are some images of Priyanka before becoming a global icon.

Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra has proved her mettle with her sheer hard-work and unconventional persona in the west. With her stint in the three-season show Quantico, Priyanka Chopra became a household name in America. Following which, the actor bagged some great offers in Hollywood. She has managed to be one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Here are some more pictures of the actor.

