Actor Ranveer Singh Summoned By Mumbai Police In Nude Photoshoot Posting Matter

Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh has been served a notice by the Mumbai Police on charges of obscenity for allegedly posting nude photographs on his Instagram account.

According to Mumbai Police sources, a team of Mumbai Police visited his residence to serve him a notice, but police learnt that he was not present at his residence, in fact, he is out of town, after which police tried to contact him to serve notice. In a notice, Ranveer Singh has been asked to appear before the Chembur police to record his statement on August 22.

Ranveer Singh summoned by Mumbai Police

The action came after a Mumbai-based lawyer and an NGO complained to the police. A note released by the Mumbai police said that by posting his nude photographs from his photoshoot done by Paper magazine, the actor with a purpose to ‘earn big money’ had ended up being a poor influence on young children and society at large. Due to this act, it has also attempted to outrage the modesty of women.

The FIR is registered against Ranveer Singh under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.