Actor-screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam Passes Away; Tributes Pour In From B-Town

Actor and screenwriter Shiv Subramaniam has passed away. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night. His funeral is scheduled to be held on Monday,

The artiste was associated with the industry for over three decades. Among his most popular roles was in the Rs 100-crore hit 2 States in 2014. He had played Alia Bhatt's father in the romantic comedy. He had also proved his calibre as one of the writers of the critically acclaimed Parinda.

2 States actor Shiv Subramaniam passes away

Tributes poured in for Subramaniam on Twitter. Among them were casting director Mukesh Chhabra, director Ashoke Pandit and actor Gulshan Devaiah. Chabbra wrote 'RIP', and Pandit tweeted that he was 'extremely shocked and pained'. Gulshan shared an official statement.

RIP Shiv bhai 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tdzcENjV0C — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) April 11, 2022

Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam.

My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/LvTM0mZhFi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 11, 2022

"With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subramanian. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally, as well as professionally," the statement.

It was also informed that the funeral would take place in Mumbai on Monday. The funeral procession would start from Andheri, and the last rites would be held at the Mokshdham Hindu crematorium in Andheri.

Rest in Peace Shiv 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BGQoPPSj5y — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) April 11, 2022



It was also reported on social media that he had lost his 15-year-old son two months ago due to a tumour.

Shiv Subramaniam's works

Subramaniam was last seen in the movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Hichki, Rocky Handsome, and Kaminey were some of the other films he had starred in.

Apart from Parinda, Subramaniam was among the writers for another of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film, 1942: A Love Story. He was also given writing credits for films like Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi, Arjun Pandit, Teen Patti, and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, among others. He had also featured as an actor in Parinda, 1942: A Love Story and Teen Patti, and was also an assistant director on Parinda.

Subramaniam was honoured with the Filmfare Awards for his work as a writer for films like Parinda and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. He had also achieved popularity for roles in TV shows like Kismat and Mukti Bandhan.